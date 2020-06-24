Bellagio, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas to Require Guests to Wear Masks

An aerial view shows the Las Vegas Strip on May 21, 2020.

"Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property," states the chain's nationwide policy.

MGM Resorts — which operates the Bellagio, MGM Grand and other properties in Las Vegas — is the latest entertainment firm to require a face mask policy for guests at its locations nationwide.

The resort firm said that the new rules would go into effect on June 26.

"As part of our work to continually update and evolve our health and safety policies, we are now requiring masks for all guests and visitors inside public spaces," MGM Resorts stated.

The MGM statement added: "If a guest is in need of a mask, we will provide one. We hope that our guests will do their part to help the collective efforts to curtail the spread of the virus."

The move to require guests to wear masks arrives as cases of COVID-19 rise in multiple locations across the United States.

Much of Las Vegas, including major hotels and casino properties like Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas, reopened to the public on June 4.

At the time, MGM Resorts policy stated: "Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks."

On June 24, MGM revised its face mask policy to add: "Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property."

AMC, the nation's largest theater chain, similarly revised its mask policy. The exhibitor said on June 18 that it would require guests to wear masks in areas of the country that required the policy before changing course a day later and noting: "Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay."