All the Best Belts at the SAG Awards, Worn by Sophie Turner and Charlize Theron

Belt detailing made a statement on the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards silver carpet Sunday night. From dainty crystal belts to chic sashes, many of the night's nominees and top stars elevated their outfits with a waist accent.

Lupita Nyong'o, nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, made her way down the silver carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown inspired by the cruise 2020 collection. The dress has a white satin bustier top and intricate floral embroidery on the skirt, embellished with 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads. She accessorized with a simple black belt that mimicked the buckles on her caged booties. Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, said the belt "adds a little bite to the outfit.”

Fellow outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, Charlize Theron, channeled similar vibes with her simple black belt. The Bombshell actress stepped out in Givenchy, shining in a silver hand-embroidered top and black crepe de chine skirt with matching belt, paired with her black leather sandals and black satin clutch.

Following the dainty belt trend, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink opted for a Gucci look with crystal-embroidered trim and belt to complement the glittery, black-and-pink polka dot tulle gown.

In addition to petite belted accessories, bolder belts made an appearance on the silver carpet. Actresses Sophie Turner and Millie Bobby Brown, whose shows are both competing for best drama ensemble, also cinched their looks together with belts.

Turner's hot pink satin Louis Vuitton dress features a matching belt with a large silver buckle that went with her silver sandals; she was accompanied to the 2020 SAG Awards with beau Joe Jonas.

Brown, who stood out in a white power pants ensemble by Louis Vuitton, added a belt to accentuate the flowing train of her high-low white gown. Brown said the look was "everything I wanted," adding, "I wanted to go for more of a masculine but very feminine look. They got it just right as usual."