Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in Talks to Star in Thriller 'Deep Water'

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson and Zack Helm will adapt the Patricia Highsmith novel.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are in talks to star in an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel Deep Water.

New Regency would finance the project to be directed by Adrian Lyne.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Zack Helm adapted the story that follows a troubled married couple, Melinda (de Armas) and Vic (Affleck), who have an arrangement that allows Melinda to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family. Eventually, Vic can no longer suppress his jealousy and tries to win back his wife by asserting himself through a tall tale of murder ― one that soon comes true.

Garrett Basch and Steven Zaillian are producing, along with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, as well as Anthony Katagas and Arnon Milchan.

If the project comes together, it would likely be distributed through New Regency's deal with Fox.

De Armas, who is repped by WME, is currently in production on Bond 25. She will next be seen in the Rian Johnson murder mystery Knives Out and is set to play Marilyn Monroe in Plan B and Netflix's Blonde.

Affleck was last seen in the Netflix movie Triple Frontier and will be seen in Dee Rees' Mudbound follow-up The Last Thing He Wanted.