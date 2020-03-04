Ben Affleck Explains How Adam Driver Surprised His 'Star Wars' Fan Son

"It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never ever ever forget it," the 'Way Back' star said when visiting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday.

After explaining that he is currently filming a movie with Driver, Affleck noted that his son is a big fan of Star Wars.

The actor said that his son's birthday happened during the filming of the movie, so Affleck specifically asked to be home for his son's surprise party. He had arranged for presents to be delivered so that he could easily pick up the gifts and arrive to the party shortly after his flight landed.

"My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom does movies and that's all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real," said Affleck. "I told him I'm actually in this movie with Kylo Ren, and his mind opened in two. He was like, 'But dad! But how?'"

Affleck told Driver about his son's love of the franchise and asked if he would make a video wishing him a happy birthday. "He did and it was very kind, and I was just thrilled," he said.

After Driver taped the video, Affleck flew from London to Los Angeles. He was delayed, though, and when he finally got to his house, he found out his son's presents hadn't arrived.

"So I had to show up to my son's party with no gift for him," Affleck said. "It was this sort of sinking awful feeling."

Someone who works for Affleck then informed him that Driver had arranged a surprise for Affleck's son. "He said, 'Well, Adam heard you say it was your son's birthday and so he called your assistant and got your address and sent some presents and signed a card and a picture from Kylo Ren,'" Affleck revealed.

"I took those presents and went to that surprise party and watched him open all his other presents. And I said, 'Sam, my presents didn't get here on time, but I did get a present from somebody who really wanted to make sure that you had a gift,'" he said. "And he was like, 'Who?' And I said, 'Kylo Ren.'"

"He opened the presents. I played him the video of Kylo Ren," he continued. "It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never ever ever forget it."

He later added that Driver's generosity "meant the fucking world to me."

Earlier in the appearance, Affleck shared how his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon used to get jealous of his acting credits when they were younger.

After explaining that they grew up in the same neighborhood, Affleck said that they experienced tension when he booked his first acting job. "I got this job on TV. Like PBS cheesy educational show for kids, which I thought was kind of lame, but it was enough to make Matt boil with envy," he recalled. "He wanted to be an actor very much. He took it very seriously."

Damon's jealousy resurfaced when they were in high school and Affleck was cast in the school play. "He walked up to me. He said, 'Let me give you a little advice.' I said, 'Okay, great. What's up?' He said, 'TV is where you get by on looks and your haircut. This is about talent. This is the theater.' He turned around and walked away. Stone cold," Affleck recalled.