Ben Affleck "Retires" His Batsuit on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

It's official, Batfleck is no more.

Ben Affleck officially said goodbye to Batman on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

The Triple Frontier star ended all speculation for good that he would portray the Dark Knight again on the big screen. "I tried to direct a version of [Batman], [I] worked with a really good screenwriter, but kinda just couldn't come up with a version. Couldn't crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they've got some really good people," said Affleck.

To soften the news, host Jimmy Kimmel then "officially retired" Affleck's Batsuit in a special ceremony that happens "whenever the Bat torch is passed." Kimmel regular Guillermo Rodriguez, dressed as "Robert," then brought out Affleck's Batsuit and prepped it to be lifted to the studio rafters, where it replaced another bit of Hollywood memorabilia, Matt Damon's thong from Behind the Candelabra.

