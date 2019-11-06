Ben Affleck to Star in Robert Rodriguez's Thriller 'Hypnotic'

The actor will play a detective investigating a string of high-end heists in the new film from Solstice Studios and Studio 8.

Ben Affleck has signed on to star in Hypnotic, a new action thriller from Sin City director Robert Rodriguez.

The Argo and Justice League star will play a detective investigating a series of impossible high-end heists who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Production is set to start in April.

Hypnotic is the first project under a new strategic partnership between Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 and Mark Gill's Solstice Studios.

Rodriguez and Robinov will produce the film together with Studio 8's Guy Danella and John Graham. Solstice will handle U.S. distribution and international sales.

The project, reportedly budgeted at between $60 million and $80 million, putting it on the high end for an indie feature, is being shopped out to buyers at the AFM this week.

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including Argo and The Town, I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera,” said Robinov in a statement. “It’s very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together.”

Affleck is represented by WME.