Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Alcohol Addiction: "It's Part of My Life"

“It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic," he told the 'Today' show's Hoda Kotb.

Ben Affleck on Monday opened up about his addiction to alcohol when he visited NBC's Today to talk about his upcoming film, Triple Frontier.

The Oscar-winning actor and director entered rehab last fall, marking the third round of treatment. He has been transparent about his struggles with sobriety in the past and Monday was no exception.

“It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic," he told Today's Hoda Kotb. "It's part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

He continued, “I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that…it's about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”

The former Batman actor also talked a bit about his personal life with ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner and his children.

“I hope I'm a pretty good dad," he said. "I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible…that's really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

Speaking more about Garner, he said, "Of course, she's wonderful. Somebody's the mother of your kids, they're going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that's good.”

Triple Frontier, which also stars Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam, hits theaters on Wednesday before premiering on Netflix March 13.