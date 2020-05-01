Ben Schwartz, Sam Rockwell Team for Secret Comedy at Searchlight (Exclusive)

The 'Parks and Rec' alum will write the script for the film in which he and Rockwell will star.

Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell have teamed for an untitled comedy for Searchlight Pictures.

The division, which last year released Jojo Rabbit, in which Rockwell appeared, and is now under the Disney banner, picked up the project as a pitch from Schwartz, who will now write the script.

Schwartz and Rockwell will star in the feature and exec produce.

Logline details are being kept close to the vest on this one.

Schwartz, who voice-starred as Sonic in Paramount’s recent hit Sonic the Hedgehog, can be seen alongside Thomas Middleditch in the duo’s Netflix specials, Middleditch & Schwartz, which launched April 21. The specials are based on their completely improvised two-person show that they took on tour through early 2020. During this tour, the two played Carnegie Hall, Chicago Theatre and sold out theaters all across the country.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer just came off of this week's Parks and Recreation live stream reunion and is also starring in Netflix’s Space Force, a comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, and will appear in Disney+ feature Flora and Ulysses.

Rockwell, who won the Oscar, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice and Indie Spirit award for his performance in Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, last stole scenes in Jojo and appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.

Up next, the actor, who won a SAG Award for portraying Bob Fosse in FX’s Fosse/Verdon opposite Michelle Williams, is due to return to the stage with the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne, which still aims to launch once venues reopen in New York. He is also one of the stars of Disney's One and Only Ivan, which opens theatrically in August.

Schwartz is repped by Haven and Gang Tyre. Rockewell is repped by Gersh and Untitled.