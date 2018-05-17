Ben Whishaw Says He's "Not Sure" If 'Paddington 3' Will Happen

The actor - who voices the titular bear - is set to appear in upcoming mini-series 'A Very English Scandal' for Amazon/BBC.

Ben Whishaw, who has voiced Paddington Bear in two critically-acclaimed and hugely successful Paddington films, has said he's unsure if a third installment of the family franchise will come about.

“I would be up for one, but I think Paul King, who is the writer and the director and instrumental in making those films what they were, I think he quite rightly needs a break," he said, speaking before a London screening of the Amazon and BBC mini-series A Very English Scandal.

"It’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into those films, so I’m not sure if it will happen. Or, if it does, I’m not sure when it will happen."

Both Paddington films combined have brought in nearly $500 million in box office worldwide, with King now tapped to direct an adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Warner Bros.

“I can’t imagine doing it without Paul. For me, he’s the films," said Whishaw. "He’s a bit like Paddington Bear himself, I dunno if I could do it without him.”

One film franchise looking more certain is James Bond, in which Whishaw has played the character Q since 2012's Skyfall. Danny Boyle looks set to direct the next, the 25th, 007 offering, although Whishaw admitted he hadn't spoken to him about the as-yet-untitled project

"Nothing yet. But I think it’s not happening until the end of the year, so I’ve no idea. I know as much as you do!," he said. "I believe I’m contracted to be in it. That’s as much as I know.”

But he was said he was enthused that Boyle was the choice as the next director. “I was thrilled when I read that he was going to be doing it," he said. "I can’t think of a better, more exciting director for Daniel [Craig], for the way that he’s taken the character. I think it’ll be really exciting to work with him. I’ve been such a big fan."

The 25th Bond is expected to start shooting after Boyle completes a musical comedy written by Richard Curtis for Working Title films.

In the three-part A Very English Scandal, directed by Academy Award nominee Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena), Whishaw stars alongside fellow Paddington alum Hugh Grant.

The story details the real-life affair between British politician Jeremy Thorpe (Grant) and young stablehand Norman Scott (Whishaw) in the 1960s and how its aftermath rocked the U.K. political scene.

A Very English Scandal airs on the BBC from Sunday and Amazon later this month.