Ben Whishaw Wins First Emmy for 'A Very English Scandal'

The Brit won supporting actor in a limited series or movie at Sunday's ceremony.

A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw won supporting actor in a limited series or movie Sunday night at the 2019 Emmys, marking his first win and first nomination.

Presented his award by two of the night's big winners, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Hader, Whishaw announced, "I'm hungover! My agent took me out for drinks and I'm hungover."

He overcame that to thank his writers, director and co-star Hugh Grant, telling the latter, "I hope you get one of these" for his lead role. He wrapped up with a message to "my partner Mark, for his love and his support and keeping me somewhat sane."

Also nominated in the category were Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), Asante Blackk (When They See Us), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Michael K. Williams (When They See Us).

British actor Whishaw has previously appeared in Mary Poppins Returns and The Lobster, as well as his Amazon limited series, which tells the story of a British politician accused of conspiracy to murder his gay ex-lover.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards, which went hostless this year, aired live on Fox from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.