Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy Teaming for 'Louis Wain' for Amazon, StudioCanal

The drama will tell the story of a real-life eccentric British artist known for his paintings of anthropomorphized big-eyed cats.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy are set to unite for the first time since 2011 in Louis Wain, for which Amazon has prebought the U.S. rights.

The drama — about a real-life Victorian painter — is being helmed by BAFTA-nominated British director Will Sharpe (Flowers), who wrote the script together with Simon Stephenson. The project is being produced by U.K. banner Showbox Films alongside Cumberbatch's own production company SunnyMarch, with backing from StudioCanal and Film4.

Wain was an eccentric English artist who was known for his drawings of anthropomorphized large-eyed cats and kittens. In his later years it is believed he suffered from schizophrenia, which, according to some psychiatrists, can be seen in his works. He died in 1939. Cumberbatch will play Wain, while Foy will play his wife, Emily.

StudioCanal will control worldwide rights and release in its own distribution territories. Shooting is due to start in August at London's famed Ealing Studios.

"I am thrilled by the prospect of playing the courageous, playful spirit that is Louis Wain and to be producing such a special film," said Cumberbatch.

"I have admired Will’s work for several years through Flowers and from the moment we first met, knew he was the perfect person to bring Louis’ inspirational and odyssean story to life. Together we plan to bring audiences a sincerely uplifting, playful, thought provoking tale of resilience, creativity and the enduring power of love."

Foy, recently seen alongside Ryan Gosling in First Man, and Cumberbatch, who has Ironbark and Sam Mendes' 1917 coming up, previously starred together in 2011's Wreckers.