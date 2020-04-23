Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes Productions Lead 'National Theatre at Home' Series

The broadcasts of 'Frankenstein' and 'Antony & Cleopatra' will stream on YouTube on the next two Thursdays and remain available on demand for a seven-day period.

The National Theatre announced on Thursday that live recordings of Danny Boyle's Frankenstein and Shakespeare's Antony & Cleopatra, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes, respectively, will be available to stream as part of the National Theatre at Home series.

Two versions of Frankenstein, filmed live at the National Theatre and starring Jonny Lee Miller alternating the role of Frankenstein and his creation with Cumberbatch, will be shown on the National Theatre's YouTube channel across April 30 and May 1.

Meanwhile, Antony & Cleopatra, which also stars Sophie Okonedo, will be available the following week on May 7. Both productions will stream at 7 p.m. BST and remain available on demand for a seven-day period.

The National Theatre at Home initiative was launched in late March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of theaters and cinemas. Among its productions, James Corden was featured in Richard Bean's One Man, Two Guvners.

Theatre fans can also participate in the National Theatre at Home Quiz, featuring Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen as the quizmasters, via the National Theatre's YouTube channel and Facebook page on April 27 at 7 p.m. Quizzes will continue on the final Monday of each month.

In the coming weeks, further productions in the National Theatre at Home series will be announced. Follow the National Theatre for updates.

View a trailer for Frankenstein below.