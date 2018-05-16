Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in Brexit Drama for U.K.'s Channel 4

He will star as Dominic Cummings, the leading strategist and campaign director of "Vote Leave."

Channel 4 has ordered a one-off Brexit drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Brexit (working title) is a two-hour project that Channel 4 called an "utterly timely and compelling new political thriller from Olivier- and Royal Television Society-winning screenwriter James Graham (Quiz, Ink, This House, The Vote)."

Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Doctor Strange) will play Dominic Cummings, the strategist who was the campaign director of the "Vote Leave" campaign. Brits in the June 2016 vote decided to leave the European Union.

"Unpacking the anatomy of the historic, high-stakes campaign to win the hearts and minds of the British people, this one-off drama set primarily during the referendum will, for the first time, explore the myriad tactics employed to swing one of the most surprising referendum results in living memory," Channel 4 said.

Directed by Toby Haynes (Black Mirror, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Sherlock), the drama will "explore the data-driven political campaign behind one of the most contested, controversial government referendums in modern history," it said.

"I'm so excited – not to mention a little nervous – to have this chance to try and get under the skin of what happened during that historic vote," said Graham. "I hope by going behind-the-scenes of the campaign, we're able to interrogate the consequences of what happened during these eight weeks that have changed the country forever. To work with this incredible team and Channel 4 to bring this story to life on screen is a real honor."