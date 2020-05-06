Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Courier' Lands August Release in Theaters

The Cold War drama was previously titled 'Ironbark.'

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have set an Aug. 28 theatrical release for The Courier, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Cold War drama — previously titled Ironbark — made its debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Dominic Cooke from a script by Tom O'Connor, The Courier is based on the true story of Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch), an unassuming businessman recruited to help end the Cuban Missile Crisis who forms a dangerous relationship with a Soviet intelligence officer (Merab Ninidze).

"Theaters have indicated gradual openings this ​summer, with health and safety guiding the way. If everything proceeds favorably, we feel the true spy thriller The Courier, with a must-see performance by Benedict Cumberbatch, is just the type of film that will ha​ve audiences excited to return to their local cinemas in late August," said Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff in announcing the release date.

The film is a 42 M&P, SunnyM​arch and FilmNation Entertainment ​production. Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley also star in the film.