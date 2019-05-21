Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Current War' to Get Domestic Release

The historic epic, beset by fallout from the sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, is set for an October release.

The Harvey Weinstein-tainted historical epic The Current War, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, is finally getting a domestic theatrical release later this year.

David Glasser's 101 Studios' debut release plans include a limited rollout in select theaters Oct. 4, followed by a wider theatrical release a week later.

Having had a world premiere at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, The Current War was originally set for a theatrical release later that year, and was once tipped as an Oscar contender. But the film was quickly caught up in the revelations about Weinstein that first came to light in Oct. 2017, and the embattled The Weinstein Company had to scrap its theatrical release plans.

Subsequently, 101 Studios picked up the North American distribution rights to the shelved film from Lantern Entertainment, which oversaw what remained of The Weinstein Company assets. Earlier this year, 101 Studios launched with over $300 million in financing from billionaire Ron Burkle and other financiers.

The Current War, directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, stars Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse.

Separately, 13 Films partnered with Lantern Entertainment, an affiliate of The Weinstein Co. buyer Lantern Capital Partners, to handle foreign distribution of The Current War.