Benh Zeitlin's 'Wendy' Lands Late February 2020 Release Date From Fox Searchlight

The 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' filmmaker wrote the script with his sister.

Filmmaker Benh Zeitlin's Wendy — inspired by the iconic character from Peter Pan — on Feb. 28, Fox Searchlight announced Thursday.

Wendy reteams Zeitlin and Searchlight after working together on his acclaimed 2012 film, Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Zeitlin's latest film reimagines the classic tale from the point of view of Wendy Darling, who finds herself lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, and must fight to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth.

The filmmaker wrote the script with his sister, Eliza Zeitlin.