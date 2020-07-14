Benjamin Keough's Official Cause of Death Released

The grandson of Elvis Presley died Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office on Tuesday released the official cause and manner of death for Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

Keough died Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 27.

The official cause of death was a shotgun wound and the manner of death was ruled suicide.

A rep for Presley said Sunday, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

In 2013, his mother told the Huffington Post she was letting Keough do "his own thing."

"He's doing his own thing right now," she said then. "I'm going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do."

Keough is survived by mother Presley; father Danny Keough; sister Riley Keough; and twin sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Kimberly Nordyke contributed to this report.