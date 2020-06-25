Benjamin King Set for Michael Shannon Comedy 'Shriver'

Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also star.

Benjamin King is set for comedy Shriver, which will star Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The feature from writer-director Michael Maren is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Chris Belden.

The story is set in a small liberal arts college that — desperate to make a splash in the literary world — thinks they have found a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years, Shriver, and invites him to their writer's conference. Unfortunately, the person they have located is a different Shriver, a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life and has trouble telling the difference between his imagination and reality. With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the college's literary festival, but things come crashing down when the “real” writer shows up to expose him.

Adhir Kalyan, Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone Jr. and Aja Naomi King round out the cast.

CaliWood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser will produce, alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman. R. Wesley Sierk III, John D. Straley and Joseph Panebianco are executive producing.

Fortitude International is handling international rights, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic at Cannes Virtual Market.

The film, which has already begun principal photography, is set to resume shooting after the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

King is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin.