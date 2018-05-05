Bentonville Film Festival Announces 2018 Film Competition Winners

Jenna Laurenzo's 'Lez Bomb' took the best narrative film jury award, best documentary went to 'Emanuel' from director Brian Ivie, and best short film went to Kelly Walker and Ryan Garcia's 'The Brownlist' at the fest, which Geena Davis co-founded.

Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival, which champions women and diverse voices in media, announced its 2018 award winners on Saturday.

The show was hosted by The Real’s Loni Love, and presenters included festival co-founders Davis and Trevor Drinkwater, and actor Stephanie Beatriz, with performances by Martina McBride and the Latin X Theater Project. Actor and filmmaker Natalie Morales was presented with the fest's first See It, Be It award, recognizing her rising and influential voice in the landscape of diversity and inclusion in media.

Jenna Laurenzo's Lez Bomb took the best narrative film jury award, best documentary went to Emanuel from director Brian Ivie, and best short film went to Kelly Walker and Ryan Garcia's The Brownlist. Ben Strang's Beast took home best episodic , rounding out the jury-given awards. Audience awards were also given out to Miss Arizona and Love Always Mom, among others.

The six-day festival, which is in its fourth year, touts a founding sponsor of Walmart and is presented by Coca-Cola, and runs May 1-6 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See the full list of winners and prizes below.

Jury Awards:

Best Narrative Film: Lez Bomb, (World Premiere), Director: Jenna Laurenzo, includes guaranteed distribution offer from a BFF distribution partner

Best Documentary Film: Emanuel (World Premiere), Director Brian Ivie, includes a mentorship prize package from ITVS

Best Short Film: The Brownlist, Directors: Kelly Walker and Ryan Garcia, includes a feature film directing job from MarVista Entertainment

Best Episodic: Beast, Director Ben Strang, includes a mentorship prize package from SeriesFest

Audience Awards:

Best Narrative Film: Miss Arizona (World Premiere), Director Autumn McAlpin

Best Documentary Film: Love Always Mom (World Premiere), Directors Tricia Russo, Craig E. Shapiro

Best Short Film: Laboratory Conditions, Director Jocelyn Stamat

Best Episodic: Brooklynification, Director Keith Miller

Best of the Fest: F.R.E.D.I. (World Premiere) Director Sean Olson

Additional awards included:

Big Vision Empty Wallet Fellowship Award: Molly McGlynn, Writer/Director, Mary Goes Round. Big Vision’s focus is on fostering inclusion and developing unexpected content with women, people of color and LGBTQ creators.

Samsung Create Award: Olivia Stumbaugh, Chris Perea & Melanie Teoh, Harbor High School, Springdale, Arkansas