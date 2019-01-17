Berlin Drama Series Lineup Includes Amazon's 'Hanna,' Netflix Swedish Drama 'Quicksand'

Sky Deutschland's apocalyptic drama '8 Days' and new French series 'Twice Upon A Time' will get world premiere bows in the Berlin Film Festival's TV sidebar.

Amazon Prime's TV adaptation of action thriller Hanna, Netflix's first original Swedish drama and the new series from Oscar-winning Austrian director Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) are among the highlights of this year's Berlinale Drama Series Days, the Berlin International Film Festival's popular TV sidebar.

Hanna, a small-screen adaptation of Joe Wright's 2011 feature hit — about a teenage girl trained to be an assassin — stars Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos and up-and-comer Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, reprising the role made famous by Saoirse Ronan in the film version. Sarah Adina Smith, whose TV credits include episodes of Legion and Room 104, directed the adaptation for Amazon.

For Quicksand, the story of a school shooting at a wealthy Stockholm suburb and its aftermath, helmer Per-Olav Sorensen, who scored a critical hit with 2016 miniseries Nobel, adapted from Malin Persson Giolito's novel. The drama follows Maja (Hanna Ardehn), a seemingly normal 18-year-old who is accused of murder following the attack. But during the trial, question emerge regarding her relationship with other students, parents and a teacher, suggesting Maja may actually be a victim.

Ruzowitzky, along with co-director Michael Krummenacher (Sibylle) will present 8 Days, an apocalyptic drama from German pay TV channel Sky Deutschland, which follows a Berlin family trying to escape destruction as a deadly asteroid hurtles towards earth.

Acclaimed Austrian TV writer/director David Schalko (Braunschlag) will present M – A City Hunts a Murderer, a modern-day take on the classic Fritz Lang film, set amid a manhunt for a child killer in modern-day Vienna.

The second season of hit Israeli series False Flag — which airs on Netflix worldwide — and the third season of Danish financial drama Follow The Money also made the cut for the 2019 Berlinale Series lineup.

Berlin will screen the first two episodes of each series. The TV sidebar has become one of the Berlin festival's most popular sidebars, both among local audiences and in the international industry.

The 2019 Berlin Film Festival runs Feb. 7-17.



Here is the Berlinale Drama Series Days lineup:

Hanna (United Kingdom)

Director: Sarah Adina Smith (Legion, Room 104)

Cast: Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos

Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video



M - A City Hunts a Murderer (Austria)

Director: David Schalko (Braunschlag)

Cast: Sarah Viktoria Frick, Verena Altenberger, Christian Dolezal, Lars Eidinger, Sophie Rois, Moritz Bleibtreu

Broadcaster: ORF, TV NOW



Twice Upon A Time (France)

Director: Guillaume Nicloux (The Nun)

Cast: Gaspard Ulliel, Freya Mavor

Broadcaster: ARTE



Quicksand (Sweden)

Directors: Per-Olav Sorensen (Nobel)

Cast: Hanna Ardéhn, Felix Sandman, William Spetz, David Dencik, Reuben Sallmander

Broadcaster: Netflix



8 Days (Germany)

Directors: Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters), Michael Krummenacher (Sibylle)

Cast: Christiane Paul, Mark Waschke, Nora Waldstätten, Devid Striesow

Broadcaster: Sky Deutschland



False Flag 2 (Israel)

Director: Oded Ruskin (The Baker and the Beauty)

Cast: Miki Leon, Hanna Azoulay Hasfari, Neta Riskin, Yiftach Klein, Hani Furstenberg

Broadcaster: Keshet Broadcasting



Follow the Money III (Denmark)

Director: Soren Balle (Ride Upon the Storm)

Cast: Thomas Hwan, Esben Smed, Maria Rich

Broadcaster: DR1



