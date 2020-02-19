Berlin 2020 According to Director Isabel Coixet

The director, whose new series for HBO Europe, 'Foodie Love' will screen this year in Berlin’s Series Market sessions, shares her take on the fest.

What’s the one item you always take with you to Berlin?

My thermal underwear.

Your "only in Berlin" moment?

Helping Javier Bardem apply makeup and lipstick to help him prepare to give an award at the Teddy Bears [the LGBTQ awards] 10 years ago.

Your best "lost in translation" moment?

Trying to say, "I will always love Berlin," in German onstage and saying exactly the opposite.

Your best Berlin nightmare story?

The reviews for Nobody Wants the Night were awful and I thought "this is it, my career is over." But it wasn’t. I still have nightmares about it...

The one place you have to go while in Berlin is …

A currywurst stall at midnight — it doesn’t have to even be good. If you bring a bottle of good champagne, it’s heaven. Yes, currywurst and champagne.

Most overrated Berlin hotspot?

Checkpoint Charlie: It wasn’t even there!

Biggest pet peeve about Berlin?

People wearing their badges ALL the time.

Advice for a Berlin first-timer?

Watch as many movies as you can. Don’t judge them; think about them later.

At Berlin you should always …

Visit the Jewish memorial and also notice the names of the people engraved in the pavement.

You should never …

Order currywurst at room service in your hotel. It’s always disappointing.

A version of this story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 20 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.