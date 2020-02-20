MOVIES Berlin 2020 According to Producer Flaminio Zadra 11:00 PM PST 2/20/2020 by Ariston Anderson FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Subject The producer of Moliwood Films ('The Story of My Wife') shares his take on the fest. Best Berlin nightmare story? I was at U-Bahn Schönhauser Allee. A guy stopped me and sold me an apparently unused daily ticket for the metro. I bought it in good faith, but obviously he fooled me. After less than five minutes, a U-Bahn controller asked for my ticket and fined me. Your best "lost in translation" moment? Every time I take a taxi. "I have to go to Müller Strasse!" "Was?!?" "Müller Strasse!" "Wo?" Then I write down the name of the street and show it to the driver, who says: "Haha … Müller Strasse!" Exactly the same way I pronounced it! Most overrated Berlin hotspot? Soho House was once a very nice place to have some nice work meetings and to enjoy a long, relaxing brunch. Today, it has become overcrowded and overpriced. But it can still be a nice place if you find it in a quiet moment. Biggest pet peeve about Berlin? Tegel Airport. An obsolete, claustrophobic, dysfunctional structure that is unthinkable for a city like Berlin. I’ve heard the new airport is finally going to be opened by the end of this year. Advice for a Berlin first-timer? Do not buy metro tickets from strangers. At Berlin you should never … Walk distractedly on the sidewalks. Those bike lanes can be dangerous! This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 21 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ariston Anderson THRnews@thr.com aristonla