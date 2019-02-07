Berlin: A24 Scores Major Deals on 'Hereditary' Director Ari Aster's Next Horror Film

The film stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter.

With Hereditary having scared up a global box office in excess of $80 million, director Ari Aster's follow-up project has become a hot ticket for A24, which has sold several major territories ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin.

The as-yet-untitled Scandinavia-set horror – starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter – is about a summer vacation that goes horribly wrong. It has been sold to Entertainment Film in the U.K., Village Roadshow for Australia/New Zealand, Weltkino for Germany/Austria, IDC for Latin America, and Nordisk for Scandinavia.

Other sales include Dutch Filmworks for Benelux, DeAPlaneta for Spain, Challan for South Korea, Volga for CIS/Baltincs, Tanweer for Greece, ECS for the Middle East, Sahamongkol for Thailand, and Cinemaxx for Indonesia.

The film is produced by Lars Knudsen, who also produced Hereditary (which is A24's highest-grossing film to date), alongside Patrik Andersson.