'Berlin Alexanderplatz' Leads German Film Awards With 11 Nominations

The updated version of the German literary classic picked up 11 nominations, followed by 'System Crasher' with 10.

Burhan Qurbani's Berlin Alexanderplatz, a modern-day adaptation of the 1930s-set literary classic, is the front runner for this year's German Film Awards, the Lolas, having picked up 11 nominations, including for best film. Berlin Alexanderplatz premiered at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Right behind it in the running for the 2020 Lolas is Nora Fingscheidt's social drama System Crasher, a hit at last year's Berlinale, with 10 nominations including for best film.

Qurbani was also nominated as best director for Berlin Alexanderplatz and for best screenplay together with co-writer Martin Behnke. The films' stars Welket Bungué and Jella Haase were nominated in the best actor and best supporting actress categories, respectively.

Albrecht Schuch picked up both a best actor nomination for his role in System Crasher, where he plays a group home worker assigned to a troubled pre-teen, and a best supporting nomination for Berlin Alexanderplatz, where he plays a drug dealer.

Alongside Qurbani and Fingscheidt, Ilker Catak is a best director contender for his romantic drama I Was, I Am, I Will Be, which picked up five Lola nominations, including for best film and a best actress nom for star Anne Ratte-Polle.

Christian Petzold's Undine, another Berlin Festival premiere, and Hermine Huntgeburth's musical biopic Lindberg! Mach dein Ding are also up for the best film Lola.

The 2020 German Film Awards are set to be handed out in Berlin on April 24.