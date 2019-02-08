Amazon Nabs Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg in Thriller 'Against All Enemies' (Exclusive)

The deal comes on the heels of the studio buying five films out of the Sundance market.

After dominating the Sundance market by buying five of the hottest films, Amazon Studios has landed U.S. rights to Benedict Andrews’ political thriller Against All Enemies.

The film, which stars Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell and Anthony Mackie, is inspired by true events surrounding French New Wave darling and Breathless star Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal (Mackie). She was the focus of the FBI’s attempts to disrupt, discredit and expose the Black Power movement. Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel wrote the screenplay.

Amazon made the move for Against All Enemies after viewing only a promotional reel. The film is currently in post-production, and Memento Films is handling international sales at the Berlin market.

Against All Enemies also stars Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root and Yvan Atta.

La La Land's Fred Berger produced alongside his Automatik partner Brian Kavanaugh Jones . Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Brad Pilz also produced, while Waterhouse and Shrapnel executive produced.

As Jen Salke settles into her new post as head of Amazon Studios, the company has shown a voracious appetite for the hottest properties available at recent markets like Sundance and now Berlin. In Park City, Amazon bought four narrative features and one documentary for a record-setting $47 million dollars (Late Night, The Report, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Honey Boy and One Child Nation).

