Berlin: Annabelle Wallis to Co-Star With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 'The Silencing'

XYZ is repping the project from Robin Pront at the EFM.

The Mummy and Peaker Blinders star Annabelle Wallis is set to co-star with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in The Silencing, which XYZ is repping in Berlin (and co-repping with Endeavor Content for the U.S.).

Being directed by Robin Pront, whose debut feature The Ardennes was Belgium’s foreign-language entry for the Academy Awards in 2016, the film is based on the Nicholl Fellowship-winning script by Micah Ranum and follows a reformed hunter who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he sets out with the local sheriff to track a vicious killer.

Cybill Lui produces for Anova Pictures, with XYZ exec producing.

”I have been wanting to work with Robin since watching his incredible debut on The Ardennes,” said Lui. “We’re overjoyed to have Annabelle on board who will bring layers of complexity to a female character so rarely found in thrillers.”

The Silencing will commence production this spring in Canada with Matt Code of Wildling Pictures (Share) co-producing.

Wallis is repped by UTA, United Agents (U.K.) and Untitled Management. Pront is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ken Lambrechts.