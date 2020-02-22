Berlin: Anthony Head to Star in Comedy Horror 'Let the Wrong One In' (Exclusive)

The film, directed by Irish filmmaker Conor McMahon, follows the travails of a newly turned vampire navigating the streets of Dublin.

British actor Anthony Head has signed on to star in upcoming horror comedy Let the Wrong One In from Irish director Conor McMahon.

The film is a co-production between Tailored Films (who produced McMahon's prior feature Stitches) and McMahon's recently established company Workshed Films. The film is set to begin production in Dublin in late March.

Head, whose vampire pedigree stretches back to his role as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, can currently be seen in Netflix's The Stranger from Harlen Coben.

Let the Wrong One In follows 16-year-old Matt who is a little too nice for his own good. When he discovers that his older, estranged brother Deco has turned into a vampire, he's faced with a dilemma: Will he risk his own life to help his brother, with blood being thicker than water? Or will he stake him before he spreads the infection further?

The film is funded primarily by Screen Ireland in association with MPI Media Group. Producers are Trisha Flood and Ruth Treacy & Julianne Forde (Stitches, The Lodgers). Giles Edwards and Nicola Goelzhaeuser negotiated the casting on behalf of MPI Media Group.

MPI is handling worldwide sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin.