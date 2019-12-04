Berlin: Helen Mirren to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

'The Queen' actress will receive her honorary Golden Bear at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 27, 2020.

British actress Helen Mirren will receive a lifetime achievement honor at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, the festival announced Wednesday.

Mirren, who won the best actress Oscar and Golden Globe in 2007 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Frears' The Queen, will attend Berlin to receive her award on Feb. 27, 2020.

In addition, Berlin will screen a retrospective of Mirren's films, including The Queen, The Long Good Friday (1980), The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989), The Last Station (2009) and The Good Liar (2019).

"Helen Mirren is a strong personality whose powerful portrayals are always impressive. She surprises us time and again with her interpretation of complex characters – whether it’s Chris in Calendar Girls or Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, her portrayals are a paradigm of strong women, and it is our great pleasure to award her the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement,” said Mariette Rissenbeek, Executive Director of the Berlinale.

In addition to her film work —which has also included Hollywood action franchises RED and The Fast and the Furious—Mirren is one of Britain's most acclaimed theatre actress and has won numerous honors for her stage performances, including Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk Awards. In 2003, she was awarded the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her services to drama.