Berlin: China's Road Pictures Acquires Oscar Nominee 'Cold War' (Exclusive)

The Beijing-based company plans to release Paweł Pawlikowski's critically acclaimed period drama across China in the first half of 2019.

Beijing-based distributor Road Pictures has picked up the Chinese rights to Cold War, Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski's critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated period drama.

Road Pictures previously acquired two of the other top foreign-language Oscar nominees: Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda's Cannes Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters and Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes.

Road Pictures CEO Can Gongming says the company is planning nationwide Chinese theatrical releases for both Cold War and Capernaum in the first half of 2019.

Last August, Road Pictures partnered with Chinese studio Huayi Brothers on the Middle Kingdom release of Shoplifters. The film earned an impressive $14.1 million there, considerably more than its $2.9 million total in North America. The Japanese film's success was considered a new high-water mark for international art house cinema in China.

Road Pictures acquired Cold War from French film banner MK2, which co-produced the title.

Set in the 1950s, Cold War tells the tragic story of a music director who falls in love with a singer and tries to persuade her to flee communist Poland for France. Shot in black and white, the film has been praised by critics worldwide.

THR critic Leslie Felperin summed Cold War up as a "thrilling exploration of romantic disappointment with a killer soundtrack."