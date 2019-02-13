Berlin: Dark Star Plants 'Bastard's Fig Tree' for North America (Exclusive)

The comedy had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

Dark Star Pictures has closed North American rights on the Spanish Civil War whimsical comedy The Bastard's Fig Tree.

The deal was struck by Dark Star president Michael Repsch, producer Joaquin Trincado and Circus Roads' Glen Reynolds.

Holding its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this fall, The Bastard's Fig Tree follows a "trigger-happy," fascist soldier who turns into a hermit and gets caught up in the care of a fig tree after the look in a 10-year-old child's eyes, the son of one of his victims, awakes in him the certainty that the kid will kill him as soon as he reaches 16 years of age.

Dark Star is planning a late April theatrical release starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Seattle, followed by a June VOD release.