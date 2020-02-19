Berlin: Download THR's Day 1 Daily

The fest's first daily issue includes a look at how 'Parasite's success has buyers on the hunt for non-English fare and a conversation with VUE International CEO about battling Netflix and pulling out of Saudi Arabia.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first 2020 Berlin International Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look into why Parasite has raised expectations for non-English language titles and a discussion with VUE International CEO about the company's global strategy and why VUE won't be going back to Saudi Arabia.

The Parasite Effect

Business at Berlin's European Film Market tends to be a slow burn, but the 2020 EFM got off with a bang as A24 signed the first major deal before the doors of market headquarters the Martin Gropius Bau even opened. The early deal is a sign that Berlin could build on the record-setting pace set by Sundance this year, which saw a slew of acquisitions both by streaming giants and traditional distributors. The success of Parasite in particular — which has grossed $200 million and counting worldwide after its historic best picture win at the Oscars — has raised expectations for non-English language titles, a Berlin speciality. THR takes a look at how the success of Parasite has attracted a lot of attention from buyers during this year's festival.

"The Next Gold Age of Cinema"

Anyone predicting the end of cinema better not sit down next to Tim Richards. Despite Netflix, despite Disney+, despite HBO Max, the CEO of leading independent theater chain VUE International, which operates 228 theaters and nearly 2,000 screens across 10 countries, believes "we are about to enter into the next golden age of cinema." In a conversation with THR, Richards discusses the company's global strategy, why VUE won't be going back to Saudi Arabia and how he ended up in a very public beef with British artist-turned-director Rapman.

