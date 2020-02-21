Berlin: Download THR's Day 3 Daily

The fest's third daily issue includes a look at the 30West-Alliance Deal, a review of Johnny Depp's new film and a conversation with Riz Ahmed on 'Mogul Mowgli.'

The Hollywood Reporter has released its third 2020 Berlin International Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look into 30West taking a stake in distribution banner Altitude, a review of Johnny Depp’s latest film and a discussion with Riz Ahmed about Mogul Mowgli.

30West Is Taking a "Significant Minority Stake"

Flexing its financial muscle across the Atlantic, 30West is taking a "significant minority stake" in the well-established U.K. distribution, sales and production banner Altitude Media Group. Financial details weren't disclosed. Altitude — led by Will Clarke and Andy Mayson and founded in 2012 — has released the likes of Amy, Moonlight and The Florida Project in the U.K., and recently produced and released Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona documentary, which bowed in Cannes. THR takes a look into the third deal in which a U.S. firm is looking to make major inroads in the U.K.

Johnny Depp: The "Acclaimed Photojournalist"

Johnny Depp stars as photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, whose pictures of the environmental tragedy plaguing a coastal Japan town marked a career high point, in this cliche-ridden drama. Read THR's film review.

Mogul Mowgli Is About "Art and Legacy"

Since winning Berlin’s European Shooting Star Award for the low-budget British crime drama Ill Manors in 2012, Riz Ahmed has burst onto the film and TV scene in somewhat spectacular fashion. This year sees him return to the Berlinale with something a little different, yet far more personal with Mogul Mowgli. Speaking to THR, Ahmed discusses using his company to support South Asian and Muslim filmmakers, why storytellers are so important in today’s world and what he, Steve McQueen, Stormzy and Kendrick Lamar have in common.

