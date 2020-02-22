Berlin: Download THR's Day 4 Daily

The fest's fourth daily issue includes a look at the sluggish start for Berlin’s European Film Market and agencies predicting a Brit indie boom.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fourth 2020 Berlin International Film Festival daily issue, which includes a look into Berlin’s European Film Market's slow start due to concerns with the Chinese market and how recent deals reveal a U.K.-focused strategy by U.S. entertainment giants.

"Impossible to Know What Will Happen"

Berlin’s European Film Market has gotten off to a slow start — but there are signs of life. Leonine picked up German-speaking rights for the Gerard Butler action thriller Remote Control from STXinternational in a mid-seven-figure deal, the largest reported pact of the EFM so far. THR talks with film execs worries on how the coronavirus and its impact on the Chinese market has cast a pall over the EFM.

Hollywood's U.K. Push

The first few days of the Berlinale saw U.S. entertainment giants make another significant land grab across the globe, this time over the Atlantic. THR takes a look into a trio of new deals represents a vote of confidence in the British market.

