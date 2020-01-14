Berlin Festival to Premiere Damien Chazelle's Netflix Music Drama 'The Eddy'

The fest also adds Johnny Depp starrer 'Minamata,' Agnieszka Holland's 'Charlatan' and political documentary 'Hillary' to its lineup.

The Berlin film festival has unveiled new titles for its 2020 event, confirming that Netflix music TV drama The Eddy, directed by La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle, will have its world premiere in Berlin's Berlinale Series section for small-screen drama.

Australian series Stateless, starring Cate Blanchett; Jason Segel's AMC anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, featuring Eve Lindley, André Benjamin, Sally Field and Richard E. Grant; and Freud, an Austrian crime series starring Robert Finster as the young Sigmund Freud, which Netflix is co-producing with Austrian public broadcaster ORF, will also celebrate their premiere screenings in Berlin. Other TV highlights include BBC miniseries Trigonometry from The Crown writer Duncan Macmillan and actress/writer Effie Woods, which will stream on HBO Max in the U.S.; the French-Canadian series Happily Married, the Danish drama Sex and the world premiere of the second season of critically acclaimed Australian drama Mystery Road.

On the film side, Berlin has added a number of world premieres to its lineup, including Johnny Depp starrer Minamata, Agnieszka Holland-directed feature Charlatan and nonfiction efforts Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue and Last and First Men. The latter, billed as a “science fiction documentary,” is from the late Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson (Sicario, Arrival) and is narrated by Tilda Swinton. Hillary, Nanette Burstein’s docuseries on Hillary Rodham Clinton, will also have its international premiere in Berlin.

The lineup for the 70th Berlin International Film Festival is slowly taking shape. The festival has already announced that Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio, starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, will screen as part of the noncompetition special screenings section. Berlin will unveil its main competition lineup later this month.

British actor Jeremy Irons will head up the international jury for the Berlin Film Festival, which runs Feb. 20-March. 1.



