Berlin Festival Adds 'Vice,' Zhang Yimou's 'One Second' to Lineup

Adam McKay's political drama, starring Christian Bale as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, will screen in a non-competitive slot in Berlin.

The 2019 Berlin International Film Festival has completed its official selection, adding Christian Bale-starrer Vice, Andre Techine's Farewell to the Night and Zhang Yimou's One Second to its lineup.

Vice, director Adam McKay's look at the George W. Bush presidency, starring Bale as former Veep Dick Cheney, will get an out-of-competition slot in Berlin. As will Techine's Farewell to the Night. The French director's well-received Being 17 premiered in Berlin in 2016.

Meanwhile, Yimou's One Second will have its world premiere in competition in Berlin. Synonyms, the new feature from acclaimed French director Nadav Lapid (Policeman) also joins the lineup competing for Berlin's Gold and Silver Bears.

In the non-competitive Berlinale Special section, Indian director Ritesh Batra will screen his latest, Photograph, in its European premiere.

Several documentaries will also be making the trip to Berlin, including Alan Elliott's Amazing Grace, Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories from director Jean Michel Vecchiet (Basquiat) and the concert doc You Only Live Once - Die Toten Hosen on Tour, about the legendary German punk band, from directors Cordula Kablitz-Post and concert director Paul Dugdale.

The 69th Berlin International Film Festival, which is set to run Feb. 7-17, will kick off with The Kindness of Strangers from Danish director Lone Scherfig (An Education). The New York-set drama stars Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy.



The 69th Berlinale will also be the final edition under longtime director Dieter Kosslick, who has run the fest since 2002. Carlo Chatrian, former artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, is set to take over in 2020.

The full 2019 Berlin Competition Lineup:

Competition Films



The Kindness of Strangers, director: Lone Scherfig (Denmark/Canada/Sweden/ Germany/France) – Opening film



A Tale of Three Sisters, director: Emin Alper (Turkey/Germany/Netherlands/Greece)

By the Grace of God, director: Francois Ozon (France)

Elisa & Marcela, director: Isabel Coixet (Spain)

Ghost Town Anthology, director: Denis Cote (Canada)

God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya, director: Teona Strugar Mitevska (Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia/Croatia/France)

I Was at Home, But, director: Angela Schanelec (Germany/Serbia)

Mr. Jones, director: Agnieszka Holland (Poland / United Kingdom / Ukraine)

Ondog, director: Wang Quan'an (Mongolia)

One Second, director: Zhang Yimou (China)

Out Stealing Horses, director: Hans Petter Moland (Norway/Sweden/Denmark)

Piranhas, director: Claudio Giovannesi (Italy)

So Long, My Son, director: Wang Xiaoshuai (China)

Synonyms, director: Nadav Lapid (France/Israel/Germany)

System Crasher, director: Nora Fingscheidt (Germany)

The Ground beneath My Feet, director: Marie Kreutzer (Austria)

The Golden Glove, director: Fatih Akin (Germany/France)



Out of Competition

Amazing Grace, director: Alan Elliott (USA)

Farewell to the Night, director: Andre Techine (France/Germany)

Marighella, director: Wagner Moura (Brazil)

The Operative, director: Yuval Adler (Germany/Israel/France/USA)

Vice, director: Adam McKay (USA)



Berlinale Special

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, director: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky (Canada)

Brecht, director: Heinrich Breloer (Germany/Austria)

Gully Boy, director: Zoya Akhtar (India)

It Could Have Been Worse — Mario Adorf, director: Dominik Wessely (Germany)

Kids in the Spotlight, director: Alice Agneskirchner (Germany)

Peter Lindbergh — Women Stories, director: Jean Michel Vecchiet (Germany)

Photograph, director: Ritesh Batra (India/Germany/USA)

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, director: Chiwetel Ejiofor (United Kingdom)

The North, director: Gregory Nava (USA 1984)

Varda By Agnes, director: Agnes Varda (France)

Watergate — Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President, director: Charles Ferguson (USA)

Who You Think I Am, director: Safy Nebbou (France)

You Only Live Once — Die Toten Hosen on Tour, director: Cordula Kablitz-Post, concert director Paul Dugdale (Germany)

