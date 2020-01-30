Berlin Festival Suspends Founder Prize After Revelations of Nazi Past

A report in 'Die Zeit' magazine revealed that Alfred Bauer, who ran the Berlin Festival from 1951 until 1976, was closely involved in the Nazis' film propaganda efforts.

The Berlin Film Festival turns 70 this year, but plans for the anniversary celebration have been overshadowed by new revelations that Alfred Bauer, Berlin's first festival director, had deep ties to the Nazis.

An article in German newspaper Die Zeit cites new sources allegedly showing that Bauer was a member of the Nazi Party under Adolf Hitler and, further, that he was intimately involved with the Reichsfilmintendanz, the organization set up by propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels to coordinate the Nazis' cinematic indoctrination efforts. Bauer, the report claims, was also a “devoted” member of the SA, he Nazi Party's original paramilitary wing.

Alfred Bauer was Berlin Festival director from the the first festival, in 1951, until 1976. After his death in 1986, the festival introduced a special award, the Alfred Bauer Prize, for “extraordinary artistic achievement.” Alfred Bauer prize winners include Zhang Yimou, Andrzej Wajda, Alain Resnais and German director Nora Fingscheidt, who won last year for her drama System Crasher.

In response to the piece, the Berlin Festival has suspended the Alfred Bauer Prize and said it would be investigating the new allegations.



Citing the Die Zeit article, the Festival said the revelations “cast new light on the role of Alfred Bauer, the first director of the Berlin International Film Festival, in the film politics of the National Socialists. The interpretation of these sources suggests that he had held significant positions during the Nazi era.” The festival said it “welcomed the research and its publication in Die Zeit and will seize the opportunity to begin a deeper research on the festival history with the support of external experts.”

Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek the new co-directors of the Berlin Film Festival, said they have not yet made any final decision about the future of the Alfred Bauer Prize but Chatrain indicated if the prize was scrapped, it would likely be replaced by a similar Silver Bear honor.

The new revelations came out just after Berlin unveiled its competition lineup for this year. The 2020 competition selection is heavy on art-house films and only a single Hollywood production, Pixar's animated feature Onward, will be screening, out of competition in a gala slot.



