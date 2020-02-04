Berlin Festival Unveils Competition Jury

‘The Artist' actress Bérénice Bejo and 'Manchester by the Sea' writer Kenneth Lonergan are among those joining jury president Jeremy Irons.

The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the six film professionals —three men and three women —who will join jury president Jeremy Irons in picking the winners of this year's competition.

Oscar-nominated French actress Bérénice Bejo (The Artist) and Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) will judge the 2020 Berlin line-up, alongside Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho (Bacurau, Aquarius) and Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir (Wajib, Salt of This Sea). Italian actor Luca Marinelli (Don't Be Bad, The Great Beauty) and German producer Bettina Brokemper, whose credits include Lars von Trier's Antichrist and The House that Jack Built, as well as period drama Hannah Arendt and the 2010 Golden Bear-winning Honey, complete the 7-person jury.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival unveiled its competition line up last week, with a selection of 18 features focused heavily on European and Asian art-house titles. The 2020 festival, which runs Feb. 20 to March 1, will be the first under the new management of artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek.

My Salinger Year, a literary drama from Canadian filmmaker Philippe Falardeau, starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, will open this year's Berlin Film Festival, screening out of competition.

