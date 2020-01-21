Berlin Fest Adds 'Time to Hunt' With 'Parasite' Star Choi Woo-shik

The festival also unveiled new movies for its Panorama section, as well as the titles for its Books at Berlinale section, which puts the spotlight on novels looking for film adaptations.

Berlin will pay tribute to South Korea's booming film industry with the world premiere of Time to Hunt, the new film featuring Parasite star Choi Woo-shik.

The actor, along with the rest of the Parasite cast, made history Sunday night, by becoming the first group of actors in a foreign-language film to take the SAG Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Time to Hunt, from Bleak Night director Yoon Sung-hyun, will receive a special gala screening at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival. Other special screenings unveiled Tuesday include the Australian western High Ground from director Stephen Maxwell Johnson, starring Simon Baker (The Mentalist), and the documentaries The American Sector and Golda Maria.

Numbers, the new film from Ukraine filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was recently released after spending five years in a Russian prison on dubious charges of “plotting terrorism acts,” will also have its world premiere in Berlin. Made in collaboration with Akhtem Seitablaiev, it is based on Senstov's play about a dystopian world.

Politics infuse the selection for this year's Panorama sidebar, which includes the #MeToo drama The Assistant from director Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet); Bassam Tariq's debut Mogul Mowgli, starring Riz Ahmed as a British rapper caught between a musical career and his parents' conservative Pakistani traditions; and No Hard Feelings from German first-time director Faraz Shariat, about a German-Iranian whose relationship with two recent refugees helps him rediscover his own immigrant roots.

Political themes also run through the Panorama Dokumente, the section's non-fiction sidebar, with titles including Always Amber, a Swedish doc about fluid gender identity; and Days of Cannibalism which looks at the battle between local cattle farmers and Chinese merchants in the Lesotho region of South Africa.

“The Panorama program is emblematic of the urgency for political action and civil disobedience. Filmmakers and protagonists are standing up against authorities,” said new section head Michael Stütz. “The films display the power of resistance and the scope of what is possible.”

Berlin also unveiled the titles for this year's Books at Berlinale event, where publishers present new titles they consider particular well-suited for film adaptations.

Highlights for 2020 include Ahmet Altan's I Will Never See the World Again, an autobiographical novel that examines the writer's experiences as a political prisoner in Turkey; Alex Beer’s historical thriller Among Wolves, about a Jewish man tasked with infiltrating the Gestapo during World War II; and Jan Stocklassa's The Man Who Played with Fire, a look into the unsolved murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, based on research initially conducted by The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo writer Stieg Larsson.

The 70th International Berlin Film Festival runs Feb. 20-March 1.



