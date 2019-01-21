Berlin Film Festival Completes Panorama Lineup

Casey Affleck's 'Light of My Life,' a post-apocalyptic drama about a father raising a daughter in a society without women, will have its world premiere in the Berlin festival sidebar.

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the titles for this year's Panorama sidebar, announcing the final films that will make up the 2019 edition.

Casey Affleck's Light of My Life, a post-apocalyptic drama about a father raising a daughter in a society without women, will have its world premiere in the Berlin festival sidebar, whose 2019 line-up features a typical mix of the international art house and politically themed dramas that have come to exemplify the Panorama.

The final line-up, announced Monday, added a handful of new titles, including Cuban drama On the starting line from director Aldemar Matias, the Korean neo-noir Idol from director Lee Su-jin and the docudrama Normal - Italy from director Adele Tullis which examines gender roles in modern-day society.

Other highlights, previously announced, include Mid-90s, actor Jonah Hill's directorial debut; Guy Nattiv's neo-Nazi drama Skin, starring Jamie Bell; and A Dog Called Money, a documentary from award-winning photographer Seamus Murphy on seminal British pop musician PJ Harvey. What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Rob Garver's doc about the legendary New Yorker film critic, will have its European premiere in the Panorama section, as will The Souvenir, a period drama from Archipelago director Joanna Hogg that features the mother-daughter acting duo of Tilda Swinton and newcomer Honor Swinton-Byrne.

Other Panorama world premieres this year include 37 Seconds from Japanese first-timer Hikari; Federico Bondi's Italian drama Dafne; and Flatland, a South African road movie from filmmaker Jenna Bass, which will open the 2019 sidebar.

Panorama director Paz Lazaro and co-curator and program manager Michael Stutz unveiled the titles. The 2019 Berlin International Film Festival is set to run Feb. 7-17.

The full 2019 Panorama lineup follows below.

37 Seconds, Director: Hikari (Japan) —World premiere

Acid,Director: Alexander Gorchilin (Russia)

A Dog Barking at the Moon, Director: Xiang Zi (China / Spain) — World premiere

A Dog Called Money, Director: Seamus Murphy (Ireland / United Kingdom) — World premiere

All My Loving, Director: Edward Berger (Germany) – World premiere

Beauty and Decay, Director: Annekatrin Hendel (Germany ) —– World premiere

Brief Story from the Green Planet, Director: Santiago Loza (Argentina / Germany / Brazil / Spain) — World premiere

Buoyancy, Director: Rodd Rathjen (Australia) – World premiere

Dafne,Director: Federico Bondi (Italy) — World premiere

Divine Love, Director: Gabriel Mascaro (Brazil / Uruguay / Chile / Denmark / Norway / Sweden)

Chained, Director: Yaron Shani (Israel / Germany) — World premiere

Flatland, Director: Jenna Bass (South Africa / Luxemburg / Germany) — World premiere

Flesh Out, Director: Michela Occhipinti (Italy) — World premiere

Greta, Director: Armando Praca (Brazil) —– World premiere

Hellhole, Director: Bas Devos (Belgium / Netherlands) — World premiere

Holy Beasts, Director: Laura Amelia Guzmaan (Israel) — World premiere

Idol, Director: Lee Su-jin (South Korea) — World premiere

Jessica Forever, Director: Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel (France)

Lemebel, Director: Joanna Reposi Garibaldi (Chile / Colombia) — World premiere

Light of My Life, Director: Casey Affleck (USA) — World premiere

Mid90s, Director: Jonah Hill (USA)

Midnight Traveler, Director: Hassan Fazili and Emelie Mahdavian (USA / United Kingdom / Qatar / Canada)

Family Members, Director: Mateo Bendesky (Argentina) — World premiere

Monos, Director: Alejandro Landes (Colombia / Argentina / Netherlands / Denmark / Sweden / Germany / Uruguay / USA)

Normal, Director: Adele Tulli (Italy / Sweden) —– World premiere

O Beautiful Night, Director: Xaver Bohm (Germany) — World premiere

On the Starting Line, Director: Aldemar Matias.(France/Cuba/Brazil) – World premiere

Searching Eva, Director: Pia Hellenthal (Germany) — World premiere

Selfie, Director: Agostino Ferrente (France / Italy) — World premiere

Serendipity, Director: Prune Nourry (USA) — World premiere

Shooting the Mafia, Director: Kim Longinotto (Ireland / USA)

Skin, Director: Guy Nattiv (USA)

Staff Only, Director: Neus Ballus (Spain / France) — World premiere

Stitches, Director: Miroslav Terzic (Serbia / Slovenia / Croatia / Bosnia and Herzegovina) — World premiere

System K, Director: Renaud Barret (France) —– World premiere

The Breath, Director: Uli M Schueppel (Germany) – World premiere

The Day After I'm Gone, Director: Nimrod Eldar (Israel) – World premiere

The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea, Director: Syllas Tzoumerkas (Greece / Germany / Netherlands / Sweden) — World premiere

The Shadow Play, Director: Lou Ye (China)

The Souvenir, Director: Joanna Hogg (UK)

Talking About Trees, Director: Suhaib Gasmelbari (France / Sudan / Germany / Chad / Qatar) — World premiere

Tremors, Director: Jayro Bustamante (Guatemala / France / Luxemburg) — World premiere

Waiting for the Carnival, Director: Marcelo Gomes (Brazil) — World premiere

Western Arabs, Director: Omar Shargawi (Denmark / Netherlands) — World premiere

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Director: Rob Garver (USA)