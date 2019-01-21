Berlin Film Festival Completes Panorama Lineup
Casey Affleck's 'Light of My Life,' a post-apocalyptic drama about a father raising a daughter in a society without women, will have its world premiere in the Berlin festival sidebar.
The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the titles for this year's Panorama sidebar, announcing the final films that will make up the 2019 edition.
Casey Affleck's Light of My Life, a post-apocalyptic drama about a father raising a daughter in a society without women, will have its world premiere in the Berlin festival sidebar, whose 2019 line-up features a typical mix of the international art house and politically themed dramas that have come to exemplify the Panorama.
The final line-up, announced Monday, added a handful of new titles, including Cuban drama On the starting line from director Aldemar Matias, the Korean neo-noir Idol from director Lee Su-jin and the docudrama Normal - Italy from director Adele Tullis which examines gender roles in modern-day society.
Other highlights, previously announced, include Mid-90s, actor Jonah Hill's directorial debut; Guy Nattiv's neo-Nazi drama Skin, starring Jamie Bell; and A Dog Called Money, a documentary from award-winning photographer Seamus Murphy on seminal British pop musician PJ Harvey. What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Rob Garver's doc about the legendary New Yorker film critic, will have its European premiere in the Panorama section, as will The Souvenir, a period drama from Archipelago director Joanna Hogg that features the mother-daughter acting duo of Tilda Swinton and newcomer Honor Swinton-Byrne.
Other Panorama world premieres this year include 37 Seconds from Japanese first-timer Hikari; Federico Bondi's Italian drama Dafne; and Flatland, a South African road movie from filmmaker Jenna Bass, which will open the 2019 sidebar.
Panorama director Paz Lazaro and co-curator and program manager Michael Stutz unveiled the titles. The 2019 Berlin International Film Festival is set to run Feb. 7-17.
The full 2019 Panorama lineup follows below.
37 Seconds, Director: Hikari (Japan) —World premiere
Acid,Director: Alexander Gorchilin (Russia)
A Dog Barking at the Moon, Director: Xiang Zi (China / Spain) — World premiere
A Dog Called Money, Director: Seamus Murphy (Ireland / United Kingdom) — World premiere
All My Loving, Director: Edward Berger (Germany) – World premiere
Beauty and Decay, Director: Annekatrin Hendel (Germany ) —– World premiere
Brief Story from the Green Planet, Director: Santiago Loza (Argentina / Germany / Brazil / Spain) — World premiere
Buoyancy, Director: Rodd Rathjen (Australia) – World premiere
Dafne,Director: Federico Bondi (Italy) — World premiere
Divine Love, Director: Gabriel Mascaro (Brazil / Uruguay / Chile / Denmark / Norway / Sweden)
Chained, Director: Yaron Shani (Israel / Germany) — World premiere
Flatland, Director: Jenna Bass (South Africa / Luxemburg / Germany) — World premiere
Flesh Out, Director: Michela Occhipinti (Italy) — World premiere
Greta, Director: Armando Praca (Brazil) —– World premiere
Hellhole, Director: Bas Devos (Belgium / Netherlands) — World premiere
Holy Beasts, Director: Laura Amelia Guzmaan (Israel) — World premiere
Idol, Director: Lee Su-jin (South Korea) — World premiere
Jessica Forever, Director: Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel (France)
Lemebel, Director: Joanna Reposi Garibaldi (Chile / Colombia) — World premiere
Light of My Life, Director: Casey Affleck (USA) — World premiere
Mid90s, Director: Jonah Hill (USA)
Midnight Traveler, Director: Hassan Fazili and Emelie Mahdavian (USA / United Kingdom / Qatar / Canada)
Family Members, Director: Mateo Bendesky (Argentina) — World premiere
Monos, Director: Alejandro Landes (Colombia / Argentina / Netherlands / Denmark / Sweden / Germany / Uruguay / USA)
Normal, Director: Adele Tulli (Italy / Sweden) —– World premiere
O Beautiful Night, Director: Xaver Bohm (Germany) — World premiere
On the Starting Line, Director: Aldemar Matias.(France/Cuba/Brazil) – World premiere
Searching Eva, Director: Pia Hellenthal (Germany) — World premiere
Selfie, Director: Agostino Ferrente (France / Italy) — World premiere
Serendipity, Director: Prune Nourry (USA) — World premiere
Shooting the Mafia, Director: Kim Longinotto (Ireland / USA)
Skin, Director: Guy Nattiv (USA)
Staff Only, Director: Neus Ballus (Spain / France) — World premiere
Stitches, Director: Miroslav Terzic (Serbia / Slovenia / Croatia / Bosnia and Herzegovina) — World premiere
System K, Director: Renaud Barret (France) —– World premiere
The Breath, Director: Uli M Schueppel (Germany) – World premiere
The Day After I'm Gone, Director: Nimrod Eldar (Israel) – World premiere
The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea, Director: Syllas Tzoumerkas (Greece / Germany / Netherlands / Sweden) — World premiere
The Shadow Play, Director: Lou Ye (China)
The Souvenir, Director: Joanna Hogg (UK)
Talking About Trees, Director: Suhaib Gasmelbari (France / Sudan / Germany / Chad / Qatar) — World premiere
Tremors, Director: Jayro Bustamante (Guatemala / France / Luxemburg) — World premiere
Waiting for the Carnival, Director: Marcelo Gomes (Brazil) — World premiere
Western Arabs, Director: Omar Shargawi (Denmark / Netherlands) — World premiere
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Director: Rob Garver (USA)