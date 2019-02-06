Berlin Film Festival Releases Gender Gap Figures

An extensive study into gender representation at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival finds 37 percent of current films screening were directed by women.

The Berlinale has published a detailed gender evaluation study for this year's festival on its web site, breaking down the gender gap between male and female filmmakers in the 400 titles represented at this year's fest.

The study shows that, when it comes to directors, 191, or 45 percent, of films screening this year were helmed by women, with 52 percent directed by men. For 13 titles there was no relevant information was provided.

Of the 265 current productions screening in Berlin this year, which excludes retrospectives and the like, 98, or 37 percent, were made exclusively by female directors, 146 exclusively or predominantly by male directors (55.1 percent), nine films had directorial teams with equal gender ratios, 11 films had no information regarding gender and there was one director-less film.

In Berlin's main competition section, the films vying for the Golden and Silver Bears, 7 of 17, or 41.2 percent, were directed by women. While that might fall short of an ideal 50/50 ratio, it is a major improvement on Europe's two other big A-list festivals, Venice and Cannes. Cannes last year had just three female directors in its 21-film competition lineup, and Venice's 20-film competition selection included only a single woman helmer, Jennifer Kent with The Nightingale.

Berlin's 48-page study, which can be downloaded here, also breaks down gender representation across production, screenplay writing, cinematography and editing to try and provide a more complete picture of the festival's true gender gap.

The study was based both on official application forms and self- disclosure on the part of the filmmakers. The filmmakers were given the option not to disclose their gender information or to choose "non-binary" instead of male or female.



