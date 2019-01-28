Blood, Faith and Eel Fishing in Drama 'The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea' (Exclusive Berlin Trailer)

Greek director Syllas Tzoumerkas reteams with his 'Homeland' actresses Angeliki Papoulia and Youla Boudali for the small-town drama, which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The first trailer to The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea, the new drama from Greek director Syllas Tzoumerkas (Homeland, A Blast), dropped Monday, whetting auteur appetites ahead of the film's world premiere at the Berlin film festival next month.

The drama reteams Tzoumerkas with his Homeland actresses Angeliki Papoulia and Youla Boudali, here playing two very different women caught in a small eel fishing town in rural Greece.

Papoulia, a darling of fellow Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos (of The Favourite fame), plays Elisabeth, a once ambitious policewoman who reluctantly relocates from Athens back to the dead-end town where she grew up. There, a sudden death throws her together with Rita (Boudali), the quiet, mysterious sister of a local lounge singer.

"Two Women in the Wrong Place at the Right Time,” goes the tag line from New Europe Film Sales, which is handling worldwide sales of the film and will be introducing it to buyers in Berlin.

Judging by the trailer — with its dark humor, graphic violence and ominous religious overtones — Sargasso Sea looks like another powerful, full-on drama from Tzoumerkas, who has been a figure on the European art house scene since his debut, Homeland, premiered in Venice in 2010.

The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea has its world premiere in Berlin's Panorama section Feb. 9.

Check out the trailer below.



