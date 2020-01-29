Berlin Film Festival Unveils Lineup, Including World Premiere of Pixar's 'Onward'

Pixar animated feature 'Onward' will have its world premiere in a non-competitive gala slot in Berlin.

The movies in the competition will be in the running for the Gold and Silver Bears at the 70th Berlinale, which takes place Feb. 20-March 1.

The Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday morning local time started unveiling the competition lineup for its 70th edition, announcing the films that will compete for the coveted Gold and Silver Bears.

2020 will be a pivotal year for the Berlinale. It is the first festival under the new management of artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. The duo replaced Dieter Kosslick, the much-loved, if sometimes controversial, festival director who ran Berlin 2001-2019.

The Dutch-born Rissenbeek opened the press conference in German, a language that the Italian Chatrain doesn't (yet) speak fluently, though he made a heroic effort with a heavily-accented, and heavily applauded, introduction in German before continuing in English, unveiling the 18 films in this year's competition.

The biggest title announced Wednesday was the world premiere of Onward, the new Pixar animated tentpole from director Dan Scanlon, which will screen out of competition in Berlin.

Of the competition titles, the lineup featured a very Berlin-esque mixture of European arthouse and U.S. indie titles with a smattering of titles from Asia and Latin America.

Alexanderplatz, a modern-day update of Alfred Döblin's classic 1929 novel Berlin, Alexanderplatz, will screen in competition in its world premiere. The drama, from German director Burhan Qurbani stars Guinean actor Welket Bungué and Germany's Jella Hasse. Döblin's book was famously adapted as a TV mini-series in 1980 by the late German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

U.S. titles in competition this year include Kelly Reichardt's new feature First Cow, which premiered in Telluride last year, Never Rarely Sometimes Always from U.S. indie director Eliza Hittman, which Chatrain described as a model for new feminist cinema, and Siberia, a non-narrative drama from veteran filmmaker Abel Ferrara, starring Willem Dafoe.

The Roads Not Taken by Berlin veteran Sally Potter, starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek will be one of the few star-studded entries in Berlin competition this year. Korean auteur Hong Sangsoo returns to Berlin with his latest, The Woman who Ran. Christian Petzold marks his fourth film in Berlin competition with Undine, a new take on the Greek myth with a modern-day story, starring Paula Beer, Jacob Matschenz and Franz Rogowski.

HIdden Away, a biopic of the self-trained painter Antonio Ligabue, his struggles with mental illness and his friendship with the sculptor Andrea Mozzali, will represent Italy in Berlin's 2020 competition. Elio Germano, who played Italian poet and philosopher Giacomo Leopardi in Mario Martone's Leopardi in 2014, stars as Ligabue alongside Andrea Gherpelli as Mozzali in the drama from director Giorgio Diritti (The Man Who Will Come).

Little Sister, from Swiss directors Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond will also screen in competition. The family drama features German stars Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger and Swiss actress Marthe Keller (Marathon Man).

Other highlights inlcude Delete History from French directors Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kerven, Bad Tales, a dark fairy tale from Italians Damiano D'Innocenzo and Fabio D'Innocenz, and The Salt of Tears by Philippe Garrel, marking the French director's first film in Berlin competition.

There Is No Evil from Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who is not allowed to work legally in his home country, is set to be one of the most political titles of this year's line-up.

Further competition titles include The Intruder from Argentine director Natalia Meta, a film noir about a dubbing artist, Irradiated by Cambodian documentary Rithy Parnh, which will be the only documentary in competition, Days from Tsai Ming-Liang, All the Dead Ones from Caetano Gotando and Marco Dutra and DAU. Natasha from directors Ilya Khrzhanovsky and Jekaterina Oertel.

The films in the competition lineup will be in the running for Berlin's top honors, the Gold and Silver Bears.

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will head up this year's international competition jury. Helen Mirren will receive a lifetime achievement Golden Bear at this year's event.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival kicks off Feb. 20 with the world premiere of My Salinger Year, a literary drama starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver from Canadian director Philippe Falardeau (Monsieur Lazhar). The festival runs through March 1.