Berlin: Film Mode Strikes Deals on 'Crypto,' 'Burn' (Exclusive)

Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has landed a number of deals on its thrillers Crypto and Burn.

Crypto stars Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds, The Nice Guys), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale, Gilmore Girls), Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Jeremie Harris (Legion) and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men). The film is directed by John Stalberg, Jr., written by Carlyle Eubank and David Frigerio based on an original story by Jeffrey Ingber, and produced by Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, along with David Frigerio.

The film – which had already sold to Grindstone for the U.S. – added Feel Good Entertainment for Greece, Eagle Films for The Middle East and Fox Asia for Pan Asia.

Burn, meanwhile, marks the feature debut for writer-director Mike Gan and stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (52 Tuesdays, Hotel Mumbai), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, Bad Batch).

The film sold to Blue Swan Media for Italy, Broadmedia Studios for Japan, Cascade Films for CIS, Eagle Films for The Middle East and Fox Asia for Pan Asia.

"It’s been a privilege to work so closely with the team at Yale on Crypto and Burn," said Epstein. "The response from the marketplace on both titles has been overwhelming. This reinforces that audiences still crave good filmmaking and great cast and we are well positioned to deliver just that. We are fielding additional offers from buyers who have been thrilled with the footage they’ve seen so far."