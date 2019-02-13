Berlin: 'Final Destination' Creator's Horror 'Night Sitter' Finds U.S. Home (Exclusive)

Uncork'd Entertainment has picked up the spooker starring Elyse DuFour of 'The Walking Dead.'

John Rocco and Abiel Bruhn’s horror feature The Night Sitter has found a home in the U.S. with Uncork’d Entertainment, which is planning a late summer release for the bloody spooker.

Executive produced by Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick, and starring The Walking Dead’s Elyse DuFour and Avatar 2 and Avatar 3’s Jack Champion, The Night Sitter follows Amber, a con artist, who poses as an innocent babysitter to steal from a wealthy occult enthusiast. But when she and her friends start to clean out the house, she stumbles across an ancient artifact and summons a trio of witches known as The Three Mothers, who set their sights on the reclusive boy she’s watching over. Amber and her friends must form an unlikely alliance with their brilliant young charge to battle the cunningly sadistic witches and survive the night.

Uncork’d president Keith Leopard made the deal with Andrew van den Houten of 79th & Broadway Entertainment shortly before the European Film Market in Berlin.

“John and Abiel have made a unique and very fun horror film, one that we’re so very excited to show to American audiences”, said Leopard. “The deaths are skillfully done, and surprising gory, which made me love it”.

Added Rocco and Bruhn, who directed from their own script: “We’re thrilled to partner with Uncork’d because Keith and his team are true horror fans and have built a slate that we feel totally at home on. The Night Sitter is our love letter to the gleefully gory and hyper-colorful Giallo classics we grew up watching, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The Night Sitter will be released digitally in late summer.