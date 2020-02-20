Guy Pearce Battles Humanoid Robots in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Zone 414' (Exclusive First Look)

Pearce plays a P.I. hired to track down a missing girl on a colony of robots in the film, being sold at Berlin's European Film Market by the Highland Film Group.

Guy Pearce takes aim – quite possibly at a robot – in this first-look still from sci-fi thriller Zone 414.

The film from Andrew Baird also stars Italian model Matilda Lutz and was recently shot in Belfast. The Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales on the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots, Zone 414 sees Pearce play private investigator David Carmichael, who has been hired by the colony's creator to bring his missing daughter home. He teams up with Jane (Lutz), a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to help track her down. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, the two rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the "City of Robots."

Baird directs off a script by Bryan Edward Hill. Zone 414 is produced by Martin Brennan, Jib Polhemus, Baird, and Deborah Kolar, and executive produced by Mark Huffam.

Pearce is repped by CAA and Independent Talent; Lutz is represented by The Gersh Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.