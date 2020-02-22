Berlin First Look: Joe Manganiello Is a Battered Crime Fighter in 'Archenemy'

He stars as Max Fist, a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension who has lost his powers. Together with a local teen he takes to the streets to wipe out a local drug syndicate.

Joe Manganiello is a crime-fighting superhero who has lost his powers in SpectreVision's gritty, high-concept action flick Archenemy.

Directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, the film is produced by Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman. Executive producers are Stacy Jorgensen and Babacar Diene.

Voltage Pictures is shopping the project to international buyers at Berlin's European Film Market.

Archenemy is the story of Max Fist, who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

Manganiello, best known for Magic Mike, can next be seen in Trish Sie's family action film The Sleepover and Stephen Kijak's comedy Shoplifters of the World.