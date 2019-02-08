Berlin: Freddie Highmore to Produce and Star in Spain-Set Heist Film 'Way Down'

TF1 Studio is handling international sales on the new film from Spanish director Jaume Balaguero.

The good doctor turns treasure hunter as British star Freddie Highmore has signed on to produce and star in Way Down, an English-language heist movie from Spanish genre auteur Jaume Balaguero (Sleep Tight).

France’s TF1 Studio is handling international sales and domestic distribution on the project.

The film is produced by Ghislain Barrios and Alvaro Augustin at Telecinco Cinema, Francisco Sanchez for Ciudadano Ciskul, Eneko Lizarraga at Think Studio and El Tesoro de Drake AIE, in collaboration with Mediaset España and TF1.

Way Down follows the meticulous plan conceived by a gifted engineering graduate, Thom (Highmore), after he joins a group of passionate treasure hunters to rob an impenetrable bank while all eyes are set on the most eagerly awaited World Cup. They have 10 days to carry out the heist.

Way Down will shoot in Spain between April and July in and around Madrid, as well as in coastal areas of Spain and England. Sandra Hermida (A Monster Calls) is executive and line producer. The script is by Andres Koppel, Borja Gonzalez Santaolalla, Rafael Martinez, Michel Gaztambide and Rowan Athale.

“Way Down is a truly pan-European project, both in creative and business terms,” said Telecinco’s Barrois. “This co-production is the outcome of a collaboration between two major media corporations, leaders in their own national markets: TF1 and Mediaset Espana.”

According to Balaguero, “I have always wanted to embark on a tale of heists, banks and infiltrations. Genre at its purest. But this project meant so much more! An unassailable bank. A story about pirates. A legendary lost treasure. And the monumental final of the 2010 World Cup. All nicely stirred together. How could I say no?”

Of Highmore, he added: "With Freddie, we were in sync from the moment we first spoke. We shared the same views on his character right from the beginning, a genius looking for adventures and ideals, independent, brave, fearless. As you would usually say, we spoke the same language. And that is true in all respects because Freddie speaks excellent Spanish.”

Highmore said, “I’m delighted to be returning to Spain and to collaborate with Jaume on this wonderful project.”