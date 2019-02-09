Berlin: Gerard Butler Re-Teaming With 'Angel Has Fallen' Director for Disaster-Thriller 'Greenland'

STXinternational is shopping the project in Berlin.

Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves, London Has Fallen) is in negotiations to play the lead role in the disaster thriller Greenland, about one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster, re-teaming him with Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh.

Principal photography is set to commence in May in Toronto.

Alongside Millennium's Olympus Has Fallen franchise, Butler has also lent his voice to the How to Train Your Dragon series that has generated $1.1 billion globally, with the third installment releasing on Feb. 22. Most recently, he earned critical praise for his performance in The Vanishing and produced Them That Follow, which premiered at Sundance.

Greenland is produced by Thunder Road Films' Basil Iwanyk (A Star is Born, Sicario, John Wick), who also developed the project with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company. Anton is fully financing with Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and Harold van Lier executive producing. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and will represent the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton.

STXinternational is handling international distribution on the film, as well as directly distributing in the U.K. and Ireland, and will present the repackaged project to buyers in Berlin.

Waugh recently produced, wrote and directed the drama Shot Caller, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He wrote and directed the thriller Snitch, starring Dwayne Johnson, Susan Sarandon, Barry Pepper, Michael K. Williams, Benjamin Bratt, Jon Bernthal and Melina Kanakaredes for Participant Media and Summit.

Butler is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Waugh is repped by WME and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.