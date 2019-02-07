Berlin: Germany's ARD Picks Up Brit Series 'Cheat' and 'Baptiste' From All3Media

The German network snatched up the psychological thriller and the Netherlands-set crime drama ahead of next week's Drama Series Days event in Berlin.

German public broadcasting group ARD Degeto has picked up rights to two new British series ahead of next week's Drama Series Days event at Berlin's European Film Market: Cheat, a psychological thriller starring Happy Valley's Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor (Three Girls), and Baptiste, a crime drama featuring The Missing actor Tcheky Karyo, The Night Manager's Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine (Informer).

Originally commissioned for Britain's ITV, Cheat has already sold wide, including to France Television, Australia's Seven Network and to Sundance Now for North America.

Baptiste, a BBC One production, has been picked up by DR in Denmark and ITI Neovision in Poland, among other sales.

All3Media's Two Brothers Pictures produced both series, which All3Media is selling worldwide.



