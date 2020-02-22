Berlin: Global Buyers Fall for Dolph Lundgren's 'Castle Falls' (Exclusive)

Shout! Factory picked up domestic rights to the actioner, which Lundgren will direct and is also set to star Scott Adkins.

Castle Falls, the Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins actioner, which Lundgren is also set to direct, has landed a number of international deals and found a home in the U.S.

The film – which VMI Worldwide launched at the European Film Market in Berlin – sold to Shout! Factory for the U.S., together with Koch Films (Germany), Leone Films (Italy), Program Store (France), Fox International Channels Asia Pacific (TV for Asia Pacific), SPI International (Eastern Europe, CIS, Latin America, India, Turkey), Phoenicia Pictures (Middle East) and NK Contents (South Korea).

Castle Falls will see Adkins – in his fourth film alongside Lundgren – play Mike, a struggling fighter forced to take on a foreman job at a local condominium that is set to be demolished. With just eight hours before the building, strapped with dynamite, is destroyed, two vicious local gangs, one led by Lundgren’s character, Shea, break in to retrieve millions of dollars stowed away in one of the apartments. When Mike stumbles across the money, a game of cat and mouse ensues.

The two actors previously starred together in The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning and Legendary.

The movie is set to go into production mid-March in Alabama.

VMI CEO Andre Relis will produce alongside Lundgren’s longtime manager Craig Baumgarten of Wonder Street.